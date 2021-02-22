Get To Know Washington Wizards’ Insider Chris Miller

The ladies of the Triple W (Dub) Podcast had the pleasure of talking with NBC Sports Washington Wizards’ Insider, Chris Miller. Working as a sports broadcaster for over 20 years, Miller has a lot of stories and life lessons from covering LeBron James before he was known as the King and John Wall from the moment he landed in D.C. Throughout his career, he’s conducted 100s of interviews but isn’t always seen in the opposite seat.

Triple W Hosts; Carita, Bre, Candi, and Becca get to know Chris Miller better as he shares how his sports media journey started, his passions outside of Basketball, he gives his HOT TAKE on the future for Bradley Beal plus soooooo much more! Watch this full interview below and catch up on past episodes as well!

BRADLEY BEAL NAMED 2021 NBA ALL-STAR STARTER

