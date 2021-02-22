CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended Marriage, Source Says

After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce with plans of co-parenting with her estranged husband.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West and it appears the reason was right in front of the public’s eye the entire time. According to a source close to the situation, West’s failed presidential campaign was what split the couple apart.

PEOPLE got the exclusive scoop from the source, revealing that West has been texting folks within his close circle saying that he’s seemingly aware that his Kanye 2020 campaign drove Kardashian past her breaking point. The source tells PEOPLE West has been “talking things through” for anyone he’s reached out about the situation.

“He’s in that place of ‘if only,’” says the source. “‘If only I had done this, if only I hadn’t done that.’ He’s processing things.”

The source added, “He thinks that the Presidential run was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

The writing was on the wall over the summer of 2020 after West began taking to Twitter and took to the campaign trail, exposing some extremely sensitive information about the couple’s marriage along with jabs towards Kardashian’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner.

The pair are reportedly honoring the prenuptial agreement and are now working on a property settlement.

Photo: WENN

Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended Marriage, Source Says  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
&apos;The Equalizer 2&apos; Premiere - Arrivals
Wesley Snipes Wants To Be In The ‘Blade’…
 3 hours ago
02.23.21
Bag Collection: Jay-Z Sells Half Of Aces Of…
 18 hours ago
02.23.21
Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended…
 21 hours ago
02.23.21
Jackie Aina Launches “Adore U” Candle Collection Aimed…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Expand Their Support…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
Talib Kweli Issues Statement After Wife Files For…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
Eva Marcille, Lore’l & Dominique Da Diva Host…
 4 days ago
02.19.21
Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom…
 5 days ago
02.19.21
Donald Glover Presents
Donald Glover Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios
 5 days ago
02.18.21
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown’s GoFundMe Under Investigation,…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Colin Kaepernick TV Team Heightens Security Over Threat…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
That’s Major: Lauryn Hill Becomes The First Female…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Diddy Announces New Celebrity Basketball Series ‘The Crew…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Blue Ivy Steals The Show In The Latest…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Photos
Close