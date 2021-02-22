CLOSE
Janet Jackson Surprises UCLA Gymnast Margzetta Frazier

Janet Jackson surprised UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier with a Facetime call to congratulate her on her viral floor routine. Jackson shared the Facetime on Twitter Friday, (February 19th) where she “thanked” Frazier for making her want to be “better and stronger.”

Frazier expressed to Jackson that the call meant “everything to her,” and Janet then expressed her excitement to “meet up with” Frazier the next time she comes to Los Angeles.” Margzetta performed her floor routine, wowing the crowd with her tumbles to Janet’s hits.

If you could get a Facetime call from a celebrity, who would it be?

