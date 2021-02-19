Cardi B Is First Woman With Consecutive No. 1 Debuts On Hot R&B/ Hip-Hop Songs Chart

Cardi B, who is an avid chart watcher, is celebrating a first as her single, “Up” is the rapper’s second song to debut at number one on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. “WAP” landed at number one on August 22nd and stayed at the top for ten weeks and now “UP” has taken the spot.

The consecutive number ones make Cardi B the first artist to post two straight No. 1 debut on the chart as a lead artist. “UP” is number two on the all-genre Hot 100 chart behind Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License,” still no other woman has debuted this high on the Hot 100 and made the Hot Rap chart since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

