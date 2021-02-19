CLOSE
National
“Gorilla Glue Girl” Under Investigation

Source: Instagram, @im_d_ollady / Instagram/@im-d_ollady

The drama isn’t quite over for Tessica Brown, aka “Gorilla Glue Girl.” As you know, she’s seen a doctor and has had the glue removed from her hair, but for a time the money raised from the GoFundMe page to help her get the glue removed from her hair was in question. According to reports, officials needed to know exactly what Tessica’s intentions were with the over $23,000 that was raised for her to get the help she needed to remove the Gorilla Glue from her hair before she could even touch the money.

Tessica let officials know that she was donating $20K to a charity that helps those in need get reconstructive surgery and would use the rest to cover her costs and bills. Officials have approved her intentions and now the money will be released to her so that she can return the acts of kindness given to her when she was in need.

Did you think Tessica was going to do something fishy with the cash? Have you ever used a GoFundMe page?

See story here

 

