Spider Scoop #37: VCU Takes Round 1, Scheduling and Duquesne Preview


Noah and Austin recap the Spiders’ lackluster performance Wednesday in the Siegel Center, falling to the Rams 68-56. They discuss the upcoming schedule, the likely changes we’ll see, Duquesne on Saturday and the dwindling at-large chances. Make sure to follow Noah (@noahgoldberg10) and Austin (@austindaisey11) for more exclusive Spider hoops coverage!

Outro Song: Pretty Girls by Iann Dior

Bookings and Inquiries: noahgoldberg10@gmail.com

Spider Scoop #37: VCU Takes Round 1, Scheduling and Duquesne Preview  was originally published on espnrichmond.com

Photos
