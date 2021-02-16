Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries Director Calls Him “A Truly Horrible Human Being”

For a minute there it really seemed like Tekashi 6ix9ine’s post-snitching comeback was actually going to happen.

After creating himself a buzz and having fans praising his return, his last album flopped big time and he’s since gone back into hiding. Then he ran into Meek Mill and all of a sudden everyone’s talking about him again. Now he’s once again getting a little shine as the director of an upcoming docuseries about the rainbow-haired rapping government informant bad mouthed him to Page Six.

Talking about what he’s learned about Tekashi throughout the making of his docuseries, Supervillain, Karam Gill called Snitch9ine “a truly horrible human being,” but did concede that the “Gummo” rapper was a “social media mastermind” with an uncanny ability to “spark a reaction.”

“Tekashi was someone who never did anything online on accident. Every click, word and action online was designed with care to spark a reaction.”

Yeah, that sounds about right. From going to O-Block in the dead of night at the height of his beef with Chief Keef to constantly claiming no one could touch or rob him (his own crew did the honors), Tekashi knew exactly how to play the trolling game to a tee and kept his name in the mouths of fans, haters, and everyone in-between.

Still, his lawyer didn’t appreciate Gill’s assertion of 6ix9ine and pushed back against the claim made by the Supervillain director. Talking to TMZ, Lance Lazzaro says that Karam has no idea what he’s talking about as he’s never met Tekashi 6ix9ine and didn’t include him in the making of the docuseries.

Lazzaro tells us 6ix9ine had nothing to do with the docuseries and he’s troubled by Gill’s comments seeing as the director disparaged 69 without ever meeting him.

He also thinks the director is just talking to gain viewers and adds … anyone who gets to know Tekashi realizes “he has a great heart.”To be fair, Tekashi did give a lot of money away to kids and even met with a dying fan when he was riding high on the Billboard charts. Still, he did drop dime on everyone in his crew to avoid a lengthy prison sentence even though he snitched on himself via IG posts and whatnot. Also his ex-girlfriend did say he was abusive to her and a deadbeat dad to their daughter. So there’s that too. We guess we’ll just have to take Lazzaro’s word for it because everyone knows what happens in the hood when you get seen talking to a snitch. We ain’t trying to be guilty by association out here. Just sayin.’

Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries Director Calls Him “A Truly Horrible Human Being” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

