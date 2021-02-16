CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

McDonald’s Grants Early Access To New Crispy Chicken Sandwich & Limited-Edition Capsule

The leading fast-food chain has a new sandwich and fresh drip to go along with your eats .

McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Capsule Collection

Source: McDonald’s / McD’s

McDonald’s continues its global dominance in the fast-food market and they’re set to insert a new player in the heated chicken sandwich wars. Beginning this week, fans can get their hands on McDonald’s latest Crispy Chicken Sandwich, along with some fresh gear that features the music of hit-making producer, Tay Keith.

Although McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich won’t be available nationwide until Feb. 24, those who want a chance at a first taste a day ahead of the official release can visit CHKNDrop.com this Thursday (Feb. 18) at 12 PM ET.

McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Capsule Collection

Source: McDonald’s / McD’s

For just $5 dollars, folks can enter for a chance at checking out the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a limited-edition capsule featuring an exclusive track from Tay Keith on 7″ vinyl. Finalizing the swag grabs, a limited-edition hoodie will also be part of the capsule as well. On Feb. 23, those who are able to snag a slot for the drop will be able to head to their local McDonald’s for the sandwich and the capsule until supplies run out.

“We know fans can’t wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we’re celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other,” David Tovar, VP of U.S. Communications, offered in a press statement. “We’re excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can’t get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu.”

McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Capsule Collection

Source: McDonald’s / McD’s

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is McDonald’s take on the handheld delight employs an all-white meat chicken filet served on a buttery potato roll with pickles and the option of a Spicy Pepper Sauce. The sandwich comes in the original Crispy format, a Spicy version, and a Deluxe with all the fixings.

Tay Keith has achieved a lot at just 24 years of age. The Memphis native produced speaker-knocking joints for the likes of Drake, Travis Scott, Moneybagg Yo, and Future among others.

McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Capsule Collection

Source: McDonald’s / McD’s

For more information, please visit CHKNDrop.com this Thursday (Feb. 18) at 12 PM ET.

Photo: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Grants Early Access To New Crispy Chicken Sandwich & Limited-Edition Capsule  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Yara Shahidi Debuts Facebook Watch ‘Forward: Future of…
 21 hours ago
02.17.21
McDonald’s Grants Early Access To New Crispy Chicken…
 22 hours ago
02.17.21
Frank Ocean’s Debut Mixtape ‘Nostalgia Ultra’ Transformed R&B…
 23 hours ago
02.17.21
Benny Boom Talks ‘Tazmanian Devil’ Film & Bringing…
 24 hours ago
02.17.21
Vanessa Calloway Believes Colorism Contributed To Her Role…
 24 hours ago
02.17.21
Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries Director Calls Him “A Truly…
 24 hours ago
02.17.21
Tessica Brown Slaps Gossip Blogger With Cease &…
 1 day ago
02.17.21
The Remix: Peep The New Trailer To Zack…
 2 days ago
02.16.21
Netflix Drops Trailer For New The Notorious B.I.G.…
 2 days ago
02.16.21
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Second Pregnancy…
 3 days ago
02.15.21
Brandy Becomes ‘Cinderella’ In TikTok Brush Challenge To…
 3 days ago
02.15.21
Donald Glover To Star In ‘Mr. and Mrs.…
 3 days ago
02.15.21
Ciara And Russell Wilson Show Us How To…
 3 days ago
02.15.21
Love and Leveling Up: Apryl Jones Confirmed As…
 3 days ago
02.15.21
Photos
Close