The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 2 “For The Love Of Lore’l” [Listen]

This week Eva Marcille, Lore’l & Dominique Da Diva are getting ready for Valentine’s Day. They are sharing their best and worst Valentine’s gifts plus they have shopping tips on what you should get your boo.

In viral news, the trio breaks down the #GorillaGlueGirl saga the internet has been following for a week. Also, they’ll get into the toxic relationship drama of Netflix’s Malcolm.& Marie plus updates on the T.I. & Tiny debacle. It just got real!

They’ll undress the silhouette challenge spicing up the internet including the good and the bad reactions to Chloe Bailey and Tiffany Haddish/Common‘s posts. Plus, are you the side chick? The ladies break down how to know if you’re not the main this Valentine’s Day.

Who will be the lucky man to take Lore’l out this V-Day? You’ll have to listen to find out.

http://www.theundressingroompod.com

