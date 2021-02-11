CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Tessica “Gorilla Glue Girl” Brown Is Unstuck

Tessica Brown, Gorilla Glue Girl

Source: Instagram, @im_d_ollady / Instagram/@im-d_ollady

You can’t call Tessica Brown Gorilla Glue Girl anymore. She flew to Beverly Hills and took plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng up on his offer to perform the $12,500 procedure for free. He said it was a matter of breaking down the polyurethane. It was a chemistry class.

It was a combination of medical grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and a dash of acetone. The entire process was filmed by TMZ. Tessica was able to keep her hair.

If you’re Tessica, what are you doing next with your hair?

See story here

Tessica “Gorilla Glue Girl” Brown Is Unstuck

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
HHW Gaming: SoundCloud Announces First-Ever Gaming Tournament, SoundCloud…
 2 days ago
02.10.21
Sotheby’s Auctioning Off A Pair Of President Barack…
 2 days ago
02.10.21
Lee Daniels Pilot For ‘The Spook Who Sat…
 2 days ago
02.10.21
BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE
Zach Snyder Posts New Justice League Clip
 2 days ago
02.09.21
TRIED IT: Buttah’s Body Butter Left My Skin…
 3 days ago
02.09.21
The Weeknd Poured $7M Of His Own Money…
 3 days ago
02.09.21
2020 Chicago Auto Show
Super Bowl Commercials: What Grabbed Your Attention?
 3 days ago
02.08.21
T.I. and Tiny’s VH1 Reality Show Production Suspended…
 4 days ago
02.08.21
Miley Cyrus Super Bowl LV Performance Preparation Is…
 5 days ago
02.08.21
Lenny Kravitz performs at the WiZink Center
Kravitz Dishes On Halftime Show
 5 days ago
02.06.21
Instagram TikTok
TikToker Dancing “Home Alone” Captures Something Creepy Behind…
 6 days ago
02.05.21
Nike Unveils the GO FlyEase Sneaker With A…
 7 days ago
02.05.21
Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Covers TIME’s Black Renaissance…
 7 days ago
02.05.21
Here Are The Few Black Golden Globe Nominees
 1 week ago
02.04.21
Photos
Close