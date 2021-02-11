Tessica “Gorilla Glue Girl” Brown Is Unstuck

You can’t call Tessica Brown Gorilla Glue Girl anymore. She flew to Beverly Hills and took plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng up on his offer to perform the $12,500 procedure for free. He said it was a matter of breaking down the polyurethane. It was a chemistry class.

It was a combination of medical grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and a dash of acetone. The entire process was filmed by TMZ. Tessica was able to keep her hair.

If you’re Tessica, what are you doing next with your hair?

See story here

