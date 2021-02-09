CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lee Daniels Pilot For ‘The Spook Who Sat By The Door’ Coming To FX

The news of the series was first announced back in August 2018.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

The Spook Who Sat By The Door was a spy thriller novel released in 1969 centered on the fictional tale of the CIA’s first Black agent. By way of a new report, Lee Daniels has been cleared by the FX network to produce a pilot for a potential series based on the novel and 1973 film of the same name.

Deadline reports that Daniels has been named as an executive producer for FX’s adaptation of late author Sam Greenlee’s novel that focuses on the trials and rise of agent Dan Freeman. Joining Daniels in the effort is The Twilight Zone and The First Purge director Gerard McMurray, and Leigh Dana Jackson, who worked on Foundation and Raising Dion will serve as the pilot’s lead writer.

A film was released in 1973 directed by the late Ivan Dixon and adapted from a screenplay written by Greenlee. It has been reported that a Black FBI agent by the name of Aubrey Lewis told Greenlee that the novel was required reading for agents within the federal agency.

The Spook Who Sat By the Door was my dad’s favorite book,” Daniels offered in a press statement. “He’d be so proud that I’m doing this and even prouder that I’m doing this with Gerard and Dana — two bold and brilliant Black storytellers.”

The Spook Who Sat By The Door has enjoyed something of a cult status among readers and its film was revolutionary at the time. Considering that the book was written as the glowing embers of the Civil Rights Movement were still warm, it was a timely book that highlighted the insidious nature of government meddling in the affairs of Black radical movements.

The idea for the series came to light back in August 2018. It isn’t known when the pilot will make its debut on the FX network.

Photo: Getty

Lee Daniels Pilot For ‘The Spook Who Sat By The Door’ Coming To FX  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
HHW Gaming: SoundCloud Announces First-Ever Gaming Tournament, SoundCloud…
 18 hours ago
02.10.21
Sotheby’s Auctioning Off A Pair Of President Barack…
 23 hours ago
02.10.21
Lee Daniels Pilot For ‘The Spook Who Sat…
 1 day ago
02.10.21
BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE
Zach Snyder Posts New Justice League Clip
 1 day ago
02.09.21
TRIED IT: Buttah’s Body Butter Left My Skin…
 2 days ago
02.09.21
The Weeknd Poured $7M Of His Own Money…
 2 days ago
02.09.21
2020 Chicago Auto Show
Super Bowl Commercials: What Grabbed Your Attention?
 2 days ago
02.08.21
T.I. and Tiny’s VH1 Reality Show Production Suspended…
 3 days ago
02.08.21
Miley Cyrus Super Bowl LV Performance Preparation Is…
 4 days ago
02.08.21
Lenny Kravitz performs at the WiZink Center
Kravitz Dishes On Halftime Show
 4 days ago
02.06.21
Instagram TikTok
TikToker Dancing “Home Alone” Captures Something Creepy Behind…
 5 days ago
02.05.21
Nike Unveils the GO FlyEase Sneaker With A…
 6 days ago
02.05.21
Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Covers TIME’s Black Renaissance…
 6 days ago
02.05.21
Here Are The Few Black Golden Globe Nominees
 1 week ago
02.04.21
Photos
Close