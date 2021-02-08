CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Jazmine Sullivan Is The Style MVP Of Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV Pregame

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Tom Brady may have won Most Valuable Player at Super Bowl LV, but Jazmine Sullivan is our style MVP. The Heaux Tales singer blessed Raymond James Stadium with her vocals and fashion moment fans are still tweeting about today. Sullivan became a trending topic after performing the Star Spangled Banner in the moments before kick-off.

Styled by Christine Nicholson, Sullivan looked and sounded fabulous in a crystal stitched corset blazer dress, pant and headpiece by Area, who gave another glimpse at the headpiece on their Instagram page.

Sullivan may have donned a more formal look for her prime time performance, but she used her rehearsal to pay homage to the late Whitney Houston and her legendary performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl XXV.

Sullivan wore a similar white tracksuit to Whitney’s iconic look, 30 years later. Sullivan was joined by he fellow Girl Like Me collaborator H.E.R, who donned a sleek, long wavy ponytail, her signature shades and guitar!

Watch the stellar performance, below:

In on other Jazmine Sullivan news, her recently released album Heaux Tales became an instant fan favorite while receiving critically acclaimed praise. It debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200 chart and debuted at number one on the US Top R&B Albums and number two on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts giving Sullivan her highest debut.

RELATED STORIES:

Jazmine Sullivan Looks Hot AF In Her Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Jazmine Sullivan Does The Big Chop

Jazmine Sullivan Is The Style MVP Of Super Bowl LV  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
2020 Chicago Auto Show
Super Bowl Commercials: What Grabbed Your Attention?
 10 hours ago
02.08.21
T.I. and Tiny’s VH1 Reality Show Production Suspended…
 1 day ago
02.08.21
Miley Cyrus Super Bowl LV Performance Preparation Is…
 2 days ago
02.08.21
Lenny Kravitz performs at the WiZink Center
Kravitz Dishes On Halftime Show
 2 days ago
02.06.21
Instagram TikTok
TikToker Dancing “Home Alone” Captures Something Creepy Behind…
 3 days ago
02.05.21
Nike Unveils the GO FlyEase Sneaker With A…
 4 days ago
02.05.21
Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Covers TIME’s Black Renaissance…
 4 days ago
02.05.21
Here Are The Few Black Golden Globe Nominees
 5 days ago
02.04.21
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Laurence Fishburne To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award
 5 days ago
02.03.21
Thanks To Black Creatives Clubhouse Is Reportedly Valued…
 6 days ago
02.03.21
Michael B. Jordan Is Alexa In Amazon’s Alluring…
 6 days ago
02.03.21
Revered Hip-Hop Photographer Ricky Powell Has Passed Away
 6 days ago
02.03.21
Xfinity Logo
Comcast Launches ‘Black Experience’ On Xfinity
 6 days ago
02.02.21
A Big Boi Birthday: Five Fast Facts About…
 7 days ago
02.02.21
Photos
Close