Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jini Thornton Shares How To Spot Scams During Tax Season [WATCH]

It’s almost that time to start doing your taxes and Jini Thorton has all the knowledge you need to know. With the coronavirus pandemic, stimulus checks, and more, tax season may look a little different. Our money expert is dropping all the gems you need to know to file your 2020 taxes and how to steer clear from tax season scammers. Hear the video above to get this knowledge.

10 photos Launch gallery

While some people are focused on getting their second-round stimulus checks to help out their household, others may be thinking of using it for other reasons.  Social media is constantly thinking of ways to use their stimmys. Usually, the timeline is forcing people to create an LLC. or criticizing others for booking flights to Tulum, but once Dr. Miami tweeted about his latest surgery price, everything changed. https://twitter.com/TheRealDrMiami/status/1346582665085022208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1346582665085022208%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcassiuslife.com%2F363748%2Fdr-miami-penis-enlargement-600-dollars%2F Once the famous surgeon tweeted out the penis extension price was the exact price at the second round stimulus, Twitter blasted off with the jokes.  See the flood of jokes below. Words by: India Monee'

Jini Thornton Shares How To Spot Scams During Tax Season [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

