Kiss 99.3/105.7 & Trey Songz Have Partnered For The Trey Songz “Will You Be My Valentines” Virtual Concert On Saturday, February 13th!

Listen To Kiss And Be Caller #9 To Receive Access To The Virtual Concert!

Plus Qualify For The Grand Prize Of A $150 Amazon Gift Card And A $200 Door Dash Gift Card For Dinner, The Grand Prize Winner Will Be Announced On Wednesday, February 10th

CLICK HERE FOR CONTEST RULES

