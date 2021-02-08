CLOSE
Gorilla Glue Girl Went Into The Hospital For Treatment

Meghan O

Source: Meghan O / OMG

The girl who put Gorilla Glue in her hair to style it still hasn’t gotten her hair back to normal. So she’s taking things one step further. She posted video and photos showing that she went to St. Bernard Parish hospital in Louisiana to get treatment for her hair. One photo showed her lying in a hospital bed, and another showed the entrance to the emergency room.

Gorilla Glue Girl, whose real name is Tessica Brown, has yet to update fans on her current hair status.

What DIY remedy would you recommend to get glue out of hair?

See story here

 

