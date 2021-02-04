CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
Columbus Cop Indicted In Shooting Death Of Andre Hill

A former Columbus police officer has been indicted in the December death of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man. In an indictment handed down Wednesday, ex-Officer Adam Coy was charged with murder, felonious assault and two counts of dereliction for failing to turn on his body camera during the incident, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “Every person is responsible for and judged by his or her own actions,” Yost says. “Here’s what I mean in plain English: same rules for everybody.”

Coy, a 19-year veteran of the police force, is accused of opening fire on the 47-year-old Hill and failing to render aid to him afterward, leading to his death. The Columbus City Council has since passed “Andre’s Law,” which establishes new requirements for police officers in the wake of the incident.

