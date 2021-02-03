Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Reads Gary For Saying This About Nick Cannon! [WATCH]

Gary’s Tea went a different route today when Da Brat decided enough was enough. When Gary announced that Nick Cannon was returning to day-time TV after his anti-semantic remarks last year, he asked for Brat’s opinion. Let’s just say you have to listen to the video above to hear the rest.

In other news, Khloe Kardashian is getting dragged on social media for using an emoji that was a couple of shades darker than her actual complexion.

Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style 18 photos Launch gallery Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style 1. If you’ve looked Nick Cannon up and down recently (and who hasn’t?) you might have noticed something interesting: the actor/comedian/host/rapper seems to be paying particular attention to his skull and his feet when he puts together his ‘fits. The style is cutting edge at best, confusing at worst, but undeniably bold. Take a look at Nick’s turbans and toes and see if you’re feeling this unconventional look. Source: 1 of 18 2. It works for a night on the town, too. Source: 2 of 18 3. And it seems to go with everything. Source: 3 of 18 4. Pretty sure we’ve seen this look on Yasiin Bey. Source: 4 of 18 5. But the fun doesn’t stop at his forehead. Peep Nick’s fancy feet… Source: 5 of 18 6. So considerate of him to coordinate with the color of the carpet. Source: 6 of 18 7. Nothing jazzes up a classic suit like… Source: 7 of 18 8. …Michael Jackson’s shoes. Source: 8 of 18 9. Denim and diamonds… Source: 9 of 18 10. …isn’t just for country girls anymore. Source: 10 of 18 11. Sometimes you’re feeling kinda low key… Source: 11 of 18 12. …so you just stick with the three-tone pointy loafers. Source: 12 of 18 13. When your suit looks like this… Source: 13 of 18 14. …basic white with an understated steel toe might be best. Source: 14 of 18 15. We imagine this is what the flyest dude in Harlem looked like back in the day. Source: 15 of 18 16. Fur is a great way to take a basic gray coat over the top… Source: 16 of 18 17. You can never have enough gold dust on your shoes. Source: 17 of 18 18. …but Scottie dog socks and three-toned loafers, only if you’re nasty. Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style Feeling this look?

Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Reads Gary For Saying This About Nick Cannon! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com