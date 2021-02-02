CLOSE
Michael B. Jordan Is Alexa In Amazon’s Alluring Super Bowl Commercial

Ha! Amazon, I see what ya did there. In case you don’t already own an Amazon Alexa device, consider yourself officially missing out because Alexa is now Michael B. Jordan…in this clever commercial at least.

Michael B. Jordan is here to notify you of your packages, read to you in the bathtub should you request and turn on the sprinklers for a really wet time whenever you command. MBJ stars as your personal assistant in Amazon’s new Superbowl commercial. The 60 second video begins with a Black woman, rocking natural hair, imagining if the voice of Alexa were actually the hunky Without Remorse actor. The commercial unfolds showing MBJ doing an array of household chores like dimming the lights a.k.a taking his shirt off.

Things get really funny when the lead actress’ husband discovers his wife’s new purchase, to which he questions, “Who is that?” While MBJ provides a super dose of eye candy, his blue corneas get a little creepy but his abs make up for it.

With the history of brands like Carl Jr’s notoriously using scantily clad women to sell burgers, we’re more than ready to indulge in MBJ selling electronics this Super Bowl. In case you forgot, Amazon used Cardi B as Alexa in their 2018 Super Bowl commercial.

In other MBJ news, he made headlines when he and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship in a cutesy couples’ video. So if you’re hoping he actually comes with Alexa, you might want to readjust your expectations. But hey, I have an Alexa and it’s pretty cool though it would be better with MBJ.

