Civil Rights & Social Justice
North Carolina Stops Issuing Confederate License Plates

North Carolina won’t issue or renew license plates that feature the Confederate flag anymore. State officials said in a statement, “The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has determined that license plates bearing the Confederate battle flag have the potential to offend those who view them.”

The move comes after the agency said it had been receiving complaints about the use of the Confederate flag since last summer amid nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.

