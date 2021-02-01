CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Method Man’s Wife Has Some Words For Wendy Williams

Tamika Smith, Method Man’s wife is finally speaking out on the claims that Wendy Williams had an alleged one-night stand with her husband. In a lengthy Instagram post, Tamika says Wendy is obsessed with her family and is seeking attention to boost her ratings.

RELATED: Method Man Gave Wendy Williams The Wu-Tang Sword, Allegedly

Wendy has yet to comment on Mrs. Smith’s statement. Who do you believe?

Method Man Gave Wendy Williams The Wu-Tang Sword, Allegedly

15 photos Launch gallery

Method Man Gave Wendy Williams The Wu-Tang Sword, Allegedly

Continue reading Method Man Gave Wendy Williams The Wu-Tang Sword, Allegedly

Method Man Gave Wendy Williams The Wu-Tang Sword, Allegedly

[caption id="attachment_940797" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Lars Niki / Getty[/caption] Wendy Williams has made a name for herself in the industry for not only having the scoop on all the entertainers but also being honest about her own journey in the game. In a recent interview, the veteran media personality shared details of a one night stand she had with one of the most notable rappers in the world in Method Man. During an interview with DJ Suss One, Williams detailed a wild night out in what should be assumed was New York City, and the year wasn’t specified but clearly, M-E-T-H-0-D Man was there with the whole Shaolin clique at a nightclub. Williams tells DJ Suss One that a fight broke out but Williams was at a higher vantage point away from the ruckus, with the pair quietly sneaking out and hoppig into her Pathfinder (this definitely had to be the 1990s) then made moves to Jersey City across the way where the radio host gave Mr. Meth a bath and whatever other adult activities go down in the privacy of one’s home. A full interview between Suss One and Williams is set to drop at any time now, where the pair cover topics such as her struggles with drug addiction, kicking the nose candy habit in just four days, and why radio giant Howard Stern dislikes her. Of course, the Method Man situation is getting a ton of burn on the Internets at the moment and some fans are remarking on the fact that Williams isn’t Method’s favorite person after she spilled private details regarding the rapper’s health concerns. On Twitter, fans just getting wind of Wendy Williams and Method Man’s alleged hookup have all the comments. We’ve got those listed out below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tl6xBsbVKGk — Photo: Getty

Method Man’s Wife Has Some Words For Wendy Williams  was originally published on kysdc.com

Videos
Latest
Xfinity Logo
Comcast Launches ‘Black Experience’ On Xfinity
 9 hours ago
02.02.21
A Big Boi Birthday: Five Fast Facts About…
 22 hours ago
02.02.21
I’m Rick James B*tch: Six of His Wildest…
 24 hours ago
02.02.21
Billionaire Kanye West Facing Potential $30M Lawsuit After…
 1 day ago
02.02.21
Front Page News: CDC Federal Mask Mandate On…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Michael Che
Saturday Night Live Is Facing Accusations Of Transphobia
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Chris Tucker Says He Was Paid $10K For…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66%…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Multiple Victims Accuse T.I. & Tiny Of Sex…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Rihanna Celebrates ‘ANTI’ Anniversary With Tasteful But Risque…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Horned Insurgent ‘QAnon Shaman’ Wants To Testify Against…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
BET Music Showcase – Grammy Weekend 2020
K. Michelle Getting Her Own Series
 4 days ago
01.29.21
Kim Kardashian Already Has Exit Strategy For Kanye…
 5 days ago
01.29.21
A Timeless Body Of Work: Fans Celebrate 5…
 5 days ago
01.29.21
Photos
Close