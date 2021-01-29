Ashanti Shares Her Newest Single 2:35 & The Success Of Verzuz [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

After being the people’s champ in the most recent VERZUZ battle, Ashanti joins to discuss all things new with the R&B singer. Besides the VERZUZ, Ashanti has been working on a lot of new things. She has a new single out, a video, and she’s also shooting a new film.
Ashanti also shares what it was like getting over COVID-19 and having to postpone the show.
Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole Verzuz Battle Postponed Due To COVID-19 Concerns AGAIN, Twitter Says Keep It
Someone tell Keyshia Cole and Ashanti that we don’t care about this #Verzuz anymore, respectfully.— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) January 8, 2021
Ashanti doing everything in her power to not take this damn L #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/35Vo6TgRnF— Sha (@Awkblkgrl) January 8, 2021
Wow... so the Ashanti & Keyshia Cole #Verzuz isn’t happening ????!!!!! pic.twitter.com/t9NU8uyQq8— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 8, 2021
If I don’t get to hear Keyshia yodeling aggressively at Ashanti this weekend...... pic.twitter.com/uShiLyMBVp— 🗿Delete. (@candydoranges) January 8, 2021
They canceled Keyshia vs. Ashanti again! Effie, I’m tired! pic.twitter.com/8FCdLnbWnd— Whitley Gilbert (@Brandivo) January 8, 2021
Ashanti x Keyshia postponed again.— Stephanie Officer (@OfficerStephNY) January 8, 2021
Your Baby Phat fit will have to wait a bit longer 🐈 https://t.co/hDCZe1GV3a
At this point f*ck #Verzuz Ashanti reckless ass got COVID thinking she Carmen Sandiego traveling all over the world, y'all give us a new date then one day before the show you tell us you not doing it now? FOH Keyshia Cole deserves an apology because she was ready. Forget it now. pic.twitter.com/zoAk23NcQb— youngflydopefresh! (@_YFDF_) January 8, 2021
The whole point of verzuz was to be socially distant in the first place! It was the answer to the pandemic, so for the pandemic to be the reason why this can't go on is ludicrous.— Legendary DJ (@Iwatch_TV) January 8, 2021
I haven’t seen any promo for the Ashanti & Keyshia Cole #Verzuz .... uuumm pic.twitter.com/d0zpk76DMH— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 7, 2021
Ashanti Shares Her Newest Single 2:35 & The Success Of Verzuz [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com