Horned Insurgent ‘QAnon Shaman’ Wants To Testify Against Donald Trump

In his final days in office, Donald Trump inspired his cult followers to participate in a failed insurrection in order to help him hold onto power. But now that dear leader is retired and enjoying life in his multi-million dollar clubhouse, his followers are feeling betrayed as pardons for their federal crimes were not handed down before he left office.

Now the poster child for the treasonous event of January 6th, “QAnon Shaman,” Jacob Chansley a.k.a. Horned Man, is said to be willing to testify against Donald Trump at the upcoming impeachment trial as he didn’t get the pardon he felt he deserved for breaking the law in the name of Trump. Raw Story is reporting that Chansley’s lawyer, Albert Watkins, has let it be known that the insurrectionist from Arizona wants to tell the senate his side of the story now that he’s facing fed time for following the orders of Cheeto Jesus.

“Lawyer Albert Watkins said he hasn’t spoken to any member in the Senate since announcing his offer to have Jacob Chansley testify at Trump’s trial, which is scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 8. Watkins said it’s important for senators to hear the voice of someone who was incited by Trump,” said the report. “Watkins said his client was previously ‘horrendously smitten’ by Trump but now feels let down after Trump’s refusal to grant Chansley and others who participated in the insurrection a pardon. ‘He felt like he was betrayed by the president,’ Watkins said.”

Yeah, we doubt he’ll get the chance to get revenge on his con artist of a leader as Republicans not only want to move on from the events of January 6th, but even want Donald Trump to continue to lead the party from afar as their loyalty remains as strong as ever. This could be due to the fact that millions of republican/Trumpian constituents across America as just as off their rocker as Jacob Chansley, and are more than willing to inflict bodily harm on any politician who dares cross Donald Trump.

Now with the Department of Homeland Security issuing a warning of coming “domestic terrorist” threats against the United States from white supremacy groups and Trump supporters, you can bet republican politicians will be even more reluctant to hold Trump accountable for inciting a insurrection as they don’t wanna get burned alive by the fire they help start.

That being said, we don’t feel bad for this fool or any of his co-conspirators at all. Lock ’em up and throw away the key. Double goes for the former Racist-In-Chief.

Horned Insurgent 'QAnon Shaman' Wants To Testify Against Donald Trump was originally published on hiphopwired.com

