Multiple Victims Accuse T.I. & Tiny Of Sex Trafficking & Seducing Minors, Allegedly

One of Hip-Hop’s most high profile couples have A LOT of explaining to do. The king and queen of Grand Hustle are being characterized as sexual predators.

As spotted on Hip Hop N More T.I. and Tiny Harris are having a very rough week online. On Tuesday, January 26 Sabrina Peterson claimed the “Swagger Like Us” rapper had once held a gun to her head years back. According to her she was “beating up his female assistant that was treating @majorgirl like a slave.” Soon after Tip’s wife came through to refute the allegations. While Tiny’s receipts of them all being cordial just two years ago seemed to quell all the speculation, Peterson came back with more receipts; a lot of them.

The Atlanta businesswoman took to social media with several stories from women who say that the duo forced them into sexual relations. According to submissions some of their tactics included making them take drugs prior to the affairs. One woman also says she was underage when T.I. coerced her to have sex with him during the 2005 NBA All-Star Weekend in Colorado.

Victims of TI and Tiny are speaking out. Almost all their stories are identical and they involve drugs, coercion and rape. pic.twitter.com/TnhKzCbwWW — Jiggles (@lovejiggles) January 28, 2021

“Fun fact. I met @Troubleman31 almost 16 years ago next month here in Colorado for the all star weekend. We ended up lost backstage at the free concert he gave at Nike Town. VIP and stage were up stairs the crowd was downstairs. This was my bday weekend I was 16 my best friend was 15. We were pressured for sex and his team knowing we were underaged.” the direct message read.

/T.I. And Tiny’s ex friend (instagram: theglamuniversity)came out with her own story of abuse from them yesterday. Since then, 19 others have also come forward. Here are some of them. Some of the victims being as young as 15 years old. pic.twitter.com/pR0rUN7WSW — Maya Angelique👑 (@moneyymaya) January 28, 2021

Back in 2017 Rob Kardashian revealed that the couple had reportedly paid his ex Blacc Chyna money to join them in a threesome. T.I. did not refute the claim but merely said ““Don’t tell women’s business”. At the time of this article 30+ women have come forth with their stories relating to the couple’s sexual mistreatment. T.I. nor Tiny have responded to the allegations.

