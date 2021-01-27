CLOSE
Won’t He Do It: Kirk Franklin Is Blessing Us With A New Podcast Series

The show’s format is a combination of faith-based content mixed with heartfelt humor and intimate conversations with some of your favorite celebrities.

Fans haven’t seen Kirk Franklin bless the masses with his humor and wisdom on a popular platform since he appeared on an episode of Verzuz for their Gospel showdown in June. As it turns out, the Gospel legend has been busy behind the scenes with Sony Music Entertainment prepping to launch his latest endeavor: a new podcast.

Titled Good Words with Kirk Franklin, the show will feature “intimate conversations exploring faith, redemption, and the realities of today’s world,” Deadline reports. 

“I want to bring you something really special from my heart, it’s called Good Words with Kirk Franklin. Now this a podcast where I’ll be having candid conversations about faith,” the 16-time Grammy-winning artist said in a statement. “These are conversations that are heartfelt. And you know me, it’s going to be funny.”

Fans can expect the conversations to explore topics around race, religion, politics, music, and self-expression.  He’ll also deliver original music, which is a plus for long-time followers.

While H.E.R, Kelly Rowland, and Pharrell Williams are confirmed to appear on the show, Tyrese Gibson was noticeably absent from the announcement rollout. No word if that’s set to change, but his latest antics on social media may change that over the next couple of weeks.

Recently, the “Sweet Lady” singer, who is currently headed for divorce from wife Samantha Lee Gibson, found himself emotionally unraveling in the comment section under an Instagram post celebrating the 25th anniversary of Tammy and Kirk Franklin’s marriage.  To say he was “triggered” by their happy relationship is an understatement.

“Dear Samantha this was supposed to be us,” he lamented under the couple’s photo. “I’m gonna get her back watch me!”  Catch up on that interesting story here.

Hopefully, producers are working on booking him sooner than later. It will be sure to boost ratings while helping a broken-hearted man at the same time. 

Anyway, catch Good Words with Kirk Franklin on all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher on February 9.

