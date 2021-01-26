Gabourey Sidibe Details Her Struggles With Bulimia On The ‘Peace of Mind With Taraji’ Facebook Show

Over the last couple of years, Actress Gabourey Sidibe has shed some pounds in order to maintain a healthier lifestyle. Although she’s been criticized for her weight, she’s taken the judgement with a grain of salt. Gabby is always prepared with a sassy clap back when it comes to the haters, but her previous troubles with bulimia show us why we should be less critical of people and their weight journeys.

In an intimate interview on Taraji P Henson’s Facebook show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, Gabourey Sidibe details how her parents separation triggered her eating disorder.

In the episode that aired on Monday, Gabby explained how the eating disorder began. “It wasn’t even about other people. It was about me surviving the day. I was so embarrassed and I hated crying so much. I hated it,” the 37-year old actress said. “I found a fun little button. I found a button, and on top of that, people were like, ‘You’re looking good.’ So I’m like, ‘Why would I stop?’”

Gabby became more transparent with her struggles. “That’s what bulimia was for me. It wasn’t about losing weight. It wasn’t about controlling my appetite. Actually it was about how it stopped me from crying. Being depressed was one thing. If you add an eating disorder to that, that’s a whole other monster that you have to fight.”

Taraji P Henson’s show Peace of Mind, was created to discuss mental health and overcoming trauma. She provides a platform for other’s to tell their story in hopes that it encourages someone else who may be dealing with a tough time. Taraji has mentioned her own personal battle in managing her mental health, so this show is very personal to her.

I am grateful for a platforms that allowed Black women to talk through their trauma and find healing. These open, candid conversations are what help us to encourage healing so that we can begin to break generational curses.

