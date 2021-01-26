Chico Debarge Charged With DUI And Drug Possession

Chico Debarge of the famous Debarge family has been formally charged with drug possession, DUI, and for posing as his brother James. On January 13 cops say Chico was driving without headlights at night, no license plates, and no I.D., even though he told authorities he was his brother James. After being in jail for ten days, Chico just posted bail on Friday.

It’s no secret, Chico has struggled with drugs and alcohol. He’s been arrested twice for drug possession.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: