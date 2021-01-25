Today Gary is spilling all the tea about Dr. Dre’s father. Theodore Young is speaking out against his own son. He’s saying that when you have status and money like Dr. Dre, that he doesn’t care about his father anymore.
Kenya Moore is not only celebrating her birthday but also her divorce from her husband Marc Daly. Kenya is now twirling into her 50th year & a season of singleness.
Happy Birthday Kenya Moore! 10 Times She Killed It In Hair And Fashion
Happy Birthday Kenya Moore! 10 Times She Killed It In Hair And Fashion
1. KENYA MOORE AT THE GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA SEASON 2 PREMIERE PARTY, 2018Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2018Source:Getty 2 of 11
3. KENYA MOORE AT ROLLING STONE LIVE, 2019Source:Getty 3 of 11
4. KENYA MOORE AT MARLO HAMPTON'S HER HAIR COLLECTION SOFT LAUNCH, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 11
5. KENYA MOORE IN NEW YORK CITY, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 11
6. KENYA MORE VISITS THE SET OF EXTRA, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 11
7. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 11
8. KENYA MOORE AT BRAVOCON, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 11
9. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11. KENYA MOORE AT BRAVOCON, 2019Source:Getty 11 of 11
Gary’s Tea: Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Are Done…For Good! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com