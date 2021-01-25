CLOSE
UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Lands A Near-Perfect Score With Her ‘Black Excellence’ Routine

UCLA Bruins defeated the Arizona Wildcats in the season opener of Gymnastics.

Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty

UCLA artistic gymnast Nia Dennis gave the world a dose of Black Girl Magic during this weekend’s competition against Arizona State. Her ‘Black Excellence’ routine earned her a near-perfect score of 9.95. Dennis hit the mat to music by Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Soulja Boy, Tupac Shakur and Megan Thee Stallion.

Nia Dennis is no stranger to making headlines for her fun, energetic floor exercises. In February of 2020, she gained a lot of attention after her performance to music by Beyoncé. Nia’s talent for capturing the audience through dance and gymnastics makes her a joy to watch on the mat.

Artistic gymnast Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast of all time and 3rd in the world, tweeted in support of Nia’s moment.

Nia’s performances are always dripping with Black Girl Magic. I love the way she incorporates Black culture into everything she does. For some, it may be a simple routine with music by Black artists. For others, it’s an amazing way to display the levels of Black Excellence. From the dance moves, to the music, to the talent on the mat, Black people are multifaceted.

Nia’s performance couldn’t have come at a better time. As we embrace our first Monday of the year with a Black Vice President, this performance was a reminder that we are here and we are taking up space.

