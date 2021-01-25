CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Teyana Taylor Launches Her First Collection With PLT As Their Creative Director

Teyana Taylor's Birthday Party

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

Teyana Taylor may have put music on the shelf, but her roll as PrettyLittleThing’s Creative Director is in full swing. Today the 30-year-old singer, actor, dancer, director and designer will launch her first PLT collection of 2021 with the brand.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, Teyana gave us a glimpse of what’s to come with this collection. In her most recent post she wrote, “Good moaninnnnn from the sweetest 16 to da dirtiest 30! 🤩 #PLTXTEYANA @prettylittlething DROPPING TODAY AT 11AM EST!!!! ALL SIZES WILL BE AVAIL!! 📸: @sycroix P.S. my day ones know where this bike is from, YES I STILL HAVE IT! 😂

For longtime TT fans, Teyana is referencing the bike she received during her episode of My Super Sweet 16. In a full circle moment, she connects her debut TV appearance with her new career venture as a Creative Director for PLT.

 

The PLT X Teyana collection completely speaks to Taylor’s sexy, androgynous style. Matching sets, comfortable monochrome looks, and tons of layers are just a few of the highlights from the collaboration.  PLT X Teyana is fun, versatile, and not for anyone who is afraid to show a little skin. Ranging in all sizes, there is something here for every type of woman.

 

You can shop the PLT X Teyana collection today. What do you think? Will you be shopping these looks?

DON’T MISS…

Auntie Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her In A Biopic

Teyana Taylor Announces She Is The New Creative Director For Pretty Little Thing

5 Times Teyana Taylor Gave Us Unique Fashion LEWKS

Teyana Taylor Launches Her First Collection With PLT As Their Creative Director  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Lil Kim Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her…
 1 day ago
01.25.21
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Want Tap Dancing Attorney…
 1 day ago
01.25.21
Rickey Smiley & Larry King
Broadcasting Legend Larry King Dead At 87
 2 days ago
01.23.21
Designer Sergio Hudson Details His Process For Creating…
 3 days ago
01.22.21
Made For TV?: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Saving Divorce…
 4 days ago
01.22.21
DaniLeigh Is Trending For Her New Light-Skinned Anthem…
 4 days ago
01.22.21
She Always Has Time: AOC Checks Bonehead Texas…
 4 days ago
01.22.21
Jay-Z Launches $10M Fund For Minority-Owned Cannabis Businesses
 4 days ago
01.22.21
Pharrell Partners With Georgia Tech & Amazon For…
 5 days ago
01.21.21
Mary J. Blige Self Magazine
Mary J. Blige And Alicia Keys Join Forces…
 5 days ago
01.20.21
LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting,…
 5 days ago
01.20.21
Donald Trump Commutes Sentence Of Death Row Records…
 6 days ago
01.20.21
Laughs In Samsung: According To Multiple Reports Apple…
 6 days ago
01.20.21
LeBron James & Bugs Bunny Look Like They’re…
 1 week ago
01.19.21
Photos
Close