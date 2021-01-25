CLOSE
DJ Spinderella Says She Was 'Wrongfully Excluded' From Participating In Lifetime's Salt-N-Pepa Biopic

Fans of iconic female rap group may have been wondering where Spinderella was in Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa biopic. In 2019 Spinderella was fired from the group for unknown reasons leading Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper to file a lawsuit against Cheryl James (Salt) and Sandra Denton (Pepa) for trademark infringement, fraud, and breach of contract.

Spinderella spoke out on being excluded from the biopic on Twitter writing, “Sorry, but I gotta speak on this Lifetime special, too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives.”

“Back when Salt n’ Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me,” Roper added.

What were your thoughts on the Salt-N-Pepa biopic? Do you think Spinderella should’ve been included in the movie?

