Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Luenell Said This About Dr. Dre’s Woman Beating Allegations [WATCH]

YFN Lucci is still facing jail time. Lil Wayne recently was pardoned by Donald Trump, and Gary says Lucci should’ve asked for help.  In other news, Luenell is making people think.  Dr. Dre recently faced a health scare with a brain aneurysm and comedian Luenell says everybody won’t be praying for him.  She poses the question, “does he get a pass for being a notorious woman beater because he makes good music?”

What do you think?

Dr. Dre Dragged On Twitter After Premiere Of Lifetime’s Michel’le Biopic "Surviving Compton"

The Lifetime biopic Surviving Compton — also known as Dr. Dre‘s ex-girlfriend Michel’le‘s attempt to write herself back into history after she was literally erased from Straight Outta Compton — aired last night, despite Dre’s many attempts to get it shut down. The rap mogul’s vicious abuse of Michel’le was front and center in the film (Dre conveniently left those parts out of the blockbuster NWA biopic which he produced), and might very well have changed an entire generation’s opinion of Dr. Dre. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the controversial film.

