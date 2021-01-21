CLOSE
Amanda Gorman Recites Stunning Poem At Biden Inauguration

Amanda Gorman, the United states’ first-ever youth poet laureate, recited a powerful poem entitled “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamal Harris. Clad in yellow, Gorman spoke of the turbulent present in America but also history and promise.

“Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished. We, the successors of a country and a time where a skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother can dream of becoming President, only to find herself reciting for one,” the 22-year-old Gorman recited.

