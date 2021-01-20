Watch Inauguration Day Live: Swearing In Ceremony, Virtual Parade And More Streamed Online

The historic election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is culminating in their inaugurations on Wednesday morning, marking the beginning of a new era and the decided end to another.
Three key events from Inauguration Day will be streamed on NewsOne’s Facebook page.
The inauguration is being streamed live online beginning at 10 a.m. ET, after which both President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. After they take their oaths of office, then-President Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the coronavirus pandemic, build back better and unify and heal the nation.
After that, Biden, Harris and their respective spouses will take part in a Pass in Review on the East front with members of the military in a long-standing military tradition that reflects the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief.
Later in the day, they will also partici[ate in the virtual “Parade Across America,” which is substituting for the traditional march down Pennsylvania Avenue that can’t be held this year because of coronavirus pandemic social distancing guidelines. The Howard University drumline will escort Biden and Harris to the White House. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Finally, the historic day will be capped by the “Celebrating America” primetime special that will be hosted by acting legend Tom Hanks. The 90-minute prime-time program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks and performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers. Celebrities will join in the festivities, including Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington.
That evening event begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.
