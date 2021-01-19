Tank Defends Chris Brown After Ben Simmons Comparison

For the second time in the past few months, Chris Brown has had to defend his name. This time it’s because a fan compared him to NBA baller, Ben Simmons. The fan basically insinuated that Chris had become stagnant in his career, prompting Brown to lash out with a response. “Y’all pu**y ass n***as gone stop playing wit me like I ain’t better than any n***as u can possible think of… BASKETBALL A TEAM sport,” he said. “You f**k ass lil n***as better watch sport center because you’ll lose count watching my paper,” [sic] wrote Chris tweeted.

R&B singer Tank came to his defense writing, “Sometimes people fall out of love with greatness because they get so used to it. Having hit records EVERY year is a progression that MOST have not achieved! What you fail to realize is that CHRIS BROWN IS THE PROGRESSION.”

Chris Brown continues to top the charts after over 15 years, do you agree with the fan who says Brown’s career is stagnant?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: