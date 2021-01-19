Stop Staying In Relationships Just Because You’ve Been Together For A Long Time

You’ve probably heard someone say, “we can’t break up, we’ve been together too long,” or maybe the one saying such things is you, either way, it’s shocking that it would be someone’s justification for remaining in a dead-end relationship. If the person you’re in a relationship with no longer makes you happy it’s important to reevaluate the relationship and the time in the relationship shouldn’t be a bargaining chip.

Your happiness is first and foremost and should be considered as a top priority. If the relationship is full of anger, mistrust, or frustration then the amount of time you’ve been with someone won’t change things.

Have you stayed with someone just because you were with them for a long time? Have you been in a relationship for over five years and have decided to let it go? Share your story.

