Ciara Shares Iconic Memory From Her Wedding In ‘Level Up Radio’ Episode

Entertainer, Ciara introduced Level Up Radio on Apple Music Hits last August. On this week’s episode of the show, Ciara introduces a new segment entitled #BTJ (Behind the Jam) where she shares stories from her personal music catalogue and dives deeper into her 2006 single “That’s Right” featuring her fellow Atlien Lil Jon. She also revealed a memory from her wedding to husband Russell Wilson where the iconic band, Earth, Wind & Fire performed.
Want to know where some of your favorite songs came from? Come take a trip down memory lane with me!
New episode, Samples, on #LevelUpRadio on @applemusic is LIVE: https://t.co/vf1XLaIvv7 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dN3htTfcNK
— Ciara (@ciara) September 10, 2020
Ciara takes fans down memory lane to the moment she married Russell in 2016. Earth, Wind & Fire blessed their ceremony with a song and this is what Ciara had to say on her show:
“All right, you guys. I’m going to keep it going again. This next song right here is another classic. Me and my husband had a sweet moment in our lives. When we got married, this group right here performed on the stage so we got the opportunity to watch them on at a special time in our lives and they jammed out. It was a massive ensemble, so many band members on the stage. Just so beautiful in time. Who am I talking about? I’m talking about Earth Wind & Fire. Yes. Every song they’ve done is a classic, and they’re all just these cool, timeless records that I think will always stand the test of time and always make you feel joy and good energy.”
What a beautiful story to share with her fans and one her children can find joy in when they’re old enough to understand just how legendary this moment was.
When Ciara takes listeners behind the jam for her song “That’s Right” in her newest segment, she shared what it felt like inside the studio at that time:
The wondrous element to music is being able to feel the emotions the artist felt while recording, and it seems like with this record Ciara and Lil Jon did a perfect job conveying that true party vibe.
Ciara, who is known for her solid rock abs three children later, shares a workout playlist featuring a mix of classics such as Lloyd, N.E.R.D., Donna Summer and new tracks from Saweetie and Dua Lipa.
Check out the latest episode from Level Up Radio w/ Ciara on Apple Music Hits. Tune in each Thursday at 11am PST or anytime on-demand at apple.co/_LevelUpRadio.
Ciara Shares Iconic Memory From Her Wedding In ‘Level Up Radio’ Episode was originally published on globalgrind.com