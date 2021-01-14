CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

News You Can’t Use: Things You Can Always Find In A Black Family’s House [WATCH]

Even though we may be from different places, somehow black culture is so strong. Special K rounds up a bunch of things you can for sure find in a black family’s house.  We all have that one grandma who doesn’t let you sit in the “good living room” or that plastic bag filled with other plastic bags, or that one stack of paper that needs to be thrown away.

Listen to Special K drag you and all the other black families we know.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

10 photos Launch gallery

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

Continue reading The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

News You Can’t Use: Things You Can Always Find In A Black Family’s House [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Bakari Sellers Talks Details Of Donald Trump’s Impeachment…
 3 hours ago
01.14.21
White Supremacist Queens Man Impeached Twice, Can’t Tweet…
 18 hours ago
01.14.21
Issa Rae Tapped For Next MasterClass, Announces ‘Insecure’…
 18 hours ago
01.14.21
Celina Powell Claims Offset Paid Her For Another…
 21 hours ago
01.14.21
Black Capitol Police Officer Fired After Punching Trump…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Naomi Osaka Signs On To Be A Brand…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Netflix Flexes Its Muscle With New Teaser Video…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy On The Cover…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Watch: Andra Day to Star In Hulu’s “The…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
5 Times Issa Rae Was Our Stylish Awkward…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants To Impeachment Keep Foot…
 3 days ago
01.12.21
Donald Trump’s iPhone Is A Brick After Broad…
 3 days ago
01.12.21
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Says They’re Not Using…
 3 days ago
01.12.21
Photos
Close