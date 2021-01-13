CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: Little People Don’t Have To Wear A Mask At The Church [WATCH]

 

 

If you’re ready for some laughs, your favorite grandma is back with the latest church announcements.  Bernice Jenkins says that little people can now join the choir because they are excused from wearing masks.  You have to hear the reason why coronavirus won’t be a problem in this situation.  In other church news, a church member needs an authority for a paternity test. He basically just needs a daddy in his life.

Hear the latest of the church news now.

