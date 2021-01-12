CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived Was Burglarized

It is open season in LA.

Sean Diddy Combs

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

2021 is off to an ominous start for Sean “Diddy” Combs. One of the mogul’s properties was broken by thieves.

As spotted on TMZ Brother Love’s second Los Angeles abode was done disrespectfully by some burglars. According to local law officials an unidentified individuals pried a side door open to his Toluca Lake home. While the villainous entry prompted the alarm system to go off the robbers made the most of the time by going through the residence in hopes of scoring money or pricey valuables. Luckily no one was there at the time.

The appointed caretaker for the home immediately suspected the place was hit as soon as they entered as it was visibly rummaged through. They later filed a burglary report with the police. This house has unique history as this is where his girlfriend and mother of three of his children Kim Porter resided at. In November 2018 she passed away due to a battle with pneumonia.

It is unclear exactly what items where lifted.

Photo:

Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived Was Burglarized  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Capitol Police Officer Fired After Punching Trump…
 15 hours ago
01.13.21
Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived…
 15 hours ago
01.13.21
Naomi Osaka Signs On To Be A Brand…
 19 hours ago
01.13.21
Netflix Flexes Its Muscle With New Teaser Video…
 20 hours ago
01.13.21
Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy On The Cover…
 20 hours ago
01.13.21
Watch: Andra Day to Star In Hulu’s “The…
 21 hours ago
01.13.21
5 Times Issa Rae Was Our Stylish Awkward…
 1 day ago
01.12.21
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants To Impeachment Keep Foot…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
Donald Trump’s iPhone Is A Brick After Broad…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Says They’re Not Using…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
Lori Harvey Appreciation Post: Fashion And Finesse Is…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…
 4 days ago
01.11.21
Renee Montgomery “Definitely Interested” In Buying WNBA Team
 5 days ago
01.08.21
Limited Edition CloutPods: Apple’s Latest AirPods Pro Celebrate…
 6 days ago
01.08.21
Photos
Close