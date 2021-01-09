Bradley Beal Out For Wizards Game Due To COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Local
| 01.09.21
Dismiss
Bradley Beal

Source: All-Pro Reels

As this NBA season continues, more and more players are unfortunately either testing positive for COVID-19 or are coming in contact with someone who has tested positive forcing the player s to quarantine and miss games as a part of the NBA’s coronavirus protocol. Recently Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, Chicago Bulls’ Tomas Satoransky, Sacramento Kings’ Seth Curry, and now, Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal will have to sit out and quarantine until all results have returned. This means the Wizards will play tonight without Beal and Westbrook, as he continues to not play in back to backs.

The NBA is taking major precautions this season to keep everyone as safe as possible. Players are tested every day and twice a day on game day. During last season in NBA Bubble, the league was able to prevent positive COVID-19 test being within a closed environment. Many people are now thinking we will need a Bubble 2.0 if we want to keep the season going. The ladies of the Triple W Podcast, express options they think the NBA should consider moving forward this season. See the full episode below…

Follow this podcast on Twitter & Instagram @tripleWpod

Take our Fashion Friday Poll:

Watch episode 2 here:

Watch episode 1 here:

Bradley Beal Out For Wizards Game Due To COVID-19 Contact Tracing  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…
 2 days ago
01.11.21
Renee Montgomery “Definitely Interested” In Buying WNBA Team
 3 days ago
01.08.21
Limited Edition CloutPods: Apple’s Latest AirPods Pro Celebrate…
 4 days ago
01.08.21
Mercedes-Benz Unveils 56-Inch Hyperscreen Display For EQS Electric…
 4 days ago
01.08.21
Skepta & Nike To Drop New Nike Air…
 4 days ago
01.08.21
Happy Birthday, Blue: The Many Awards Blue Ivy…
 4 days ago
01.08.21
New York Times Best-Selling Author Eric Jerome Dickey…
 5 days ago
01.07.21
The Twitterverse Thanks Stacey Abrams For Turning Georgia…
 5 days ago
01.07.21
Vivica A. Fox: I’m Finally Happy With The…
 5 days ago
01.07.21
How Switching To A Healthy Lifestyle Helped Me…
 5 days ago
01.07.21
Kenosha Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times…
 5 days ago
01.07.21
The First Trailer Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One…
 6 days ago
01.06.21
8 items
Cap or Counseling?: Kim Kardashian Done With Kanye…
 6 days ago
01.06.21
Pharrell, KAWS Virgil Abloh Discuss Fashion & Culture…
 6 days ago
01.05.21
Photos
Close