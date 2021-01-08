With both their stars shooting toward the stratosphere, it was only a matter of time before Saweetie and Doja Cat’s diamanté hoop earrings aligned and a bad b*tch duo was formed. After teasing a collaboration on social media, they finally dropped the chromatic visuals for Best Friend. Not only are we swooning over the fashions, Best Friend is a certified bop.

Saweetie and Doja Cat gave us the bad b*tch anthem we needed for 2021 and it feels like summer in a bottle. The ladies are serving looks, swag and bars that will serve as social media captions well into the warmer months. So many scenes, so much style. Here’s what we know about the their bestie fashions.

Let us begin at the artwork. Saweetie and Doja were styled by Bryon Javar, who tapped brand L.O.C.A for their custom tweed cover looks.

Doja gave us natural body in a side-boob bearing Swarovski crystal top by Ludovic de Saint Sernin SS21 RTW.

You can find Saweetie, in another scene, twerking on a blinged out Tessie rocking a custom Laurel Dewitt (assisted by Simone G.W.) crystal chain design with boots.

We love everything about Doja’s corn rows, baby hair and bamboo earrings. Sis is stuntin’ in this Gucci x Dapper Dan top. Both Saweetie and Doja rock Dapper Dan in the video.

Saweetie and Doja’s pink and blue velour suits were by Angel Brinks.

As much as we stan Saweetie and Doja’s aesthetic, Best Friend is an empowering anthem that shows both artists growth. Prior to this release, Saweetie had been accused of only being able to sample popular 90s songs to make a hit. And Doja had that awkward cancel Doja moment that we’re trying to put behind us. With lyrics that promote female empowerment and comradery in female rap, it’s a delight all around.

Best Friend will be featured on Saweetie’s album Pretty B*tch Music album slated to release later this spring.

Saweetie And Doja Cat Are The Best Friends We Didn’t Know We Needed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

