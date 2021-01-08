CLOSE
Clarence Thomas’ Wife Gleefully Cheered On White Supremacists At The Capitol

Social media users think Justice Thomas should be impeached over his wife's failure to censure herself after continually sharing far-right extremist conspiracy theories on Facebook.

Reckonings continue inside the Beltway as public figures continue to be exposed for their blatant complicity regarding the violent mob who attacked Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

The latest is that of Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who on Jan. 6 posted two disparaging posts on Facebook aligning with the baseless claims to overturn the outcome of the election, while sending support to the majority white, violent mob that attacked the Capitol.

Thomas’ actions follows a now deleted tweet by Ivanka Trump who called the pro-Trump extremists “patriots.”

The display is just the latest endorsement of Thomas who routinely shares false, harmful and bizarre pro-Trump conspiracy theories. Slate writer Mark Joseph Stern has actively tracked Thomas’ latest offensive and unbecoming posts on social media.

From spreading false information about Democratic supporter George Soros, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, to spreading xenophobic claims aimed towards immigration in America, Thomas happily aligns herself with the mind frame of far-right extremists.

In 2018 she posted and deleted a conspiracy theory claiming the teenage survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting are “dangerous to the survival of our nation” because of their gun-control activism, according to The Washington Post.

 

Her inappropriate behavior is not just regulated to social media. Last year she shockingly met with President Trump to provide a list of names of Federal employees she deemed disloyal first reported by Axios.

Since the election she’s actively shared pro-right conspiracy theories claiming Biden and Harris stole the election. So her willingness to help fuel the flames after the outpouring of white rage that culminated in an attempted coup at the Capitol is not surprising. Because of her Facebook posts, many are calling for Justice Thomas to be impeached.

Justice Thomas is the longest-serving current justice, having joined the court in 1991 by dodging sexual harassment accusations from his former employee Anita Hill.

Thomas, a longtime conservative lobbyist seems to take full advantage of the fact that a spouse of a Supreme Court Justice is a private citizen and immune from impeachment. And Justice Thomas’ silence regarding her disseminating conspiracy theories speaks volumes, much like his deferment to opt out of weighing in regarding controversial rulings in reference to race and social justice. He has also refused to recuse himself from cases involving Trump when its been proven that his wife holds blind allegiance.

Justice Clarence Thomas Wants More People To Have Guns

Clarence Thomas’ Delusional Wife, Who Reportedly Believes Women Should Not Be In The Military, Met With Trump

US-HEALTH-VIRUS-BRIEFING

A List Of Folks Who Got Fired Or Resigned After The Mob Attack On Capitol Hill

[caption id="attachment_4074229" align="alignnone" width="794"] Source: Pacific Press / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:30 a.m. ET, Jan. 8, 2021 — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stepped down Thursday evening in the latest fallout over the insurrection on Capitol Hill. In a strongly worded letter addressed to Trump, DeVos wrote, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” she wrote. “Impressionable children are watching all of this, and they are learning from us." https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1347366313111511045?s=20 However, many feel that DeVos is following in the footsteps of former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, evading possible participation in invoking the 25th Amendment against Trump as the calls for his removal from the White House grows louder. https://twitter.com/SenWarren/status/1347373567898431489?s=20 DeVos' tenure as the head of the Department of Education was riddled with controversy and widespread condemnation of her policies. Steven Sund, the top cop of the U.S. Capitol Police resigned on Thursday, according to The Associated Press, as a result of the attack at the Capitol on Wednesday. His resignation comes after the general public and lawmakers like Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued calls for him to step down. Sund will remain in his role until Jan. 16, prior to the Inauguration in an effort for a peaceful transfer of power. https://twitter.com/AP/status/1347323665914990596?s=20 A Capitol Hill officer died on Thursday as a result of the violence, bringing the death total to five, according to CNN. Original Story: In the crowd of seditionists who stormed the Capitol were everyday citizens including lawyers, doctors, lawmakers and more who decided it was best to err on the side of an insurrection. On Thursday, chickens were already coming home to roost for a few by way of terminations and calls for resignations. As the FBI and Washington D.C. police ask for the public's help in identifying members of the attack mob, social media has already researched and done the bulk of the work. Maskless and lawless, a majority of the people captured were not hard to identify. According to WBAL reporter Tre Ward, an unidentified Maryland man was terminated on Thursday from Navistar Direct Marketing after he was ID'ed by his work badge which he incredulously wore to the riot. https://twitter.com/TreWardWBAL/status/1347226396221964288?s=20 The Houston Chronicle reports a second man was also fired from his law firm on Thursday, identified as Paul MacNeal Davis, a Frisco, Texas attorney. Davis was fired from his position as General Counsel at an insurance firm after posting videos of himself inside the Capitol. Some are also calling for Davis to be disbarred. https://twitter.com/HoustonChron/status/1347242057274974210?s=20 Lastly, a state lawmaker named Derrick Evans from West Virginia has been asked to step down after he posted videos on social media gleefully participating in the chaos inside the Capitol. https://twitter.com/USATODAY/status/1347194618656518147?s=20 On Thursday, The Kanas City Star wrote a strong editorial demanding that Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley resign after the politician was pictured saluting the mob as he walked from the Capitol. The headline reads, "Assault on democracy: Sen. Josh Hawley has blood on his hands in Capitol coup attempt." https://twitter.com/donnabrazile/status/1347240831833485316?s=20 Hawley's offense is also tied to the fact that he was one of the seven politicians who continued to entertain the baseless claims of a stolen election when he objected against the results of Pennsylvania's Electoral College vote. https://twitter.com/AlexThomas/status/1347054905278791686?s=20 Calls for the remaining six Senators to resign are in effect on social media. During Wednesday's series of events, Rep. Cori Bush tweeted that she intends to introduce a resolution to expel any lawmakers who aided in Wednesday's objections to certify the Electoral College vote. Prior to that, Rep. Ilhan Omar ignited the call to impeach and immediately remove Trump from office after he incited the mob to storm the Capitol. Several lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Pelosi, are asking Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment, which asks for the sitting president to be removed if deemed unfit. Pelosi also called for the House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul D. Irving, to be fired according to Roll Call. Irving is resigning instead. On Thursday afternoon, the first of a series of expected Trump administration resignations took place when Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is also Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's wife, stepped down. https://twitter.com/CREWcrew/status/1347253191059136518?s=20 Critics feel Chao's resignation is so that she can evade responsibility in participating if the 25th amendment is invoked.

