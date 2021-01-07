Hot Spot: Celebrities React To Trump Supporters Stormed The Capitol [WATCH]

After yesterday’s chaos, the world is definitely in shambles and celebrities decided to react to it on social media. Cardi B., Barack Obama, and Tamar Braxton decided to share their opinions. In other news, while Dr. Dre was recovering from his brain aneurysm in ICU, burglars decided it was a good opportunity to try to rob his home. Luckily they were unsuccessful, but how foul is that?!
Impeached President Trump Begged Georgia SOS To Find Him Votes, Twitter Points Out The Jig #TrumpBegged
The audio of Trump with the Georgia secretary of state. Wow. It’s like telling the Nixon tapes to “hold my beer.”— Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 3, 2021
If the president acted properly, he'd have resigned by now for the way he's disgraced America and killed over 350,000 Americans with his lies and ineptitude.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 4, 2021
And he wouldn't have BEGGED for the election to be illegally overturned on tape. #TrumpBegged
#TrumpBegged because he knows what’s waiting when he leaves office. pic.twitter.com/FLd0q2v0d0— Tara 🇺🇸🦅 (@TaraHen31) January 4, 2021
#TrumpBegged— Katie Johnson2020 (@KatieJohnson214) January 4, 2021
How Biden stole the election! pic.twitter.com/WuUUdlGQNK
TRUMP FINALLY MAKES HIS PERFECT PHONE CALL: His recorded extortion of Brad Raffensperger to falsify Georgia’s vote totals isn’t a Watergate Smoking Gun; it’s a Trump Smoking Flamethrower.— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 4, 2021
We now need Presidents Bush, Carter, Clinton, Obama to defend us and demand his resignation pic.twitter.com/6jnYtAIKop
Seeing #TrumpBegged trending does make this Monday easier to swallow. 😅— James 🏄🌊🇺🇸 (@nixw20) January 4, 2021
Yes #TrumpBegged Georgia Secty of State Raffensperger to cheat BUT if Georgia's Electoral votes went to Trump, Biden still has 290 (way over 270 needed to win.) Trump gets that. So what other crimes has Trump been trying in the other states he needs to fraudulently flip?!— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 4, 2021
Trump begged like a dog. He called the Secretary of State of Georgia, and unable to accept the fact that he lost in a fair election to a better man, Trump groveled and begged like a dog.#TrumpBegged— JRehling (@JRehling) January 4, 2021
Want to make it hurt?— ken olin🇺🇸 (@kenolin1) January 4, 2021
Pass this on: #TrumpBegged
Hot Spot: Celebrities React To Trump Supporters Stormed The Capitol [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com