CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

‘This Is Domestic Terrorism’: Meghan Mccain, Cardi B And More React To Capitol Riot

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Many celebrities spoke out after seeing rioters storm the White House on Wednesday (January 6th). Cardi B: “The irony is pretty funny, weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?…… Let me just watch.” She later asked that her followers stay inside and stay safe. “This desperate ‘man’ and his silly sheep,” wrote Issa Rae. “Embarrassing.” 

“This is domestic terrorism,” wrote “The View” host Meghan McCain. “Stop calling it protesting.” P!nk tweeted that she was “ashamed of what is happening.” Mark Ruffalo, Amber Tamblyn, and Anita Baker called for the enactment of the 25th Amendment.

Maria Shriver tweeted to Ivanka Trump, “Get your father on TV and tell him to say stop,” she wrote. “You own this. You should be ashamed.”

What were your thoughts as you saw people storming inside the White House? Should there be consciences for those who unlawfully entered into lawmakers’ office.

See story here

 

'This Is Domestic Terrorism': Meghan Mccain , Cardi B And More React To Capitol Riot

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
New York Times Best-Selling Author Eric Jerome Dickey…
 18 hours ago
01.07.21
The Twitterverse Thanks Stacey Abrams For Turning Georgia…
 18 hours ago
01.07.21
Vivica A. Fox: I’m Finally Happy With The…
 20 hours ago
01.07.21
How Switching To A Healthy Lifestyle Helped Me…
 1 day ago
01.07.21
Kenosha Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times…
 1 day ago
01.07.21
The First Trailer Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One…
 2 days ago
01.06.21
8 items
Cap or Counseling?: Kim Kardashian Done With Kanye…
 2 days ago
01.06.21
Pharrell, KAWS Virgil Abloh Discuss Fashion & Culture…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
Missy Elliott Shares Fun Fact On Twitter That…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
'Power' Season 3 New York Premiere
50 Cent Releases “Part Of The Game” Music…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
Teyana Taylor Leaves Music & Welcomes Newest Venture…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
Guess Who: Yara Shahidi Teases Grown-Ish Season 4…
 3 days ago
01.05.21
Kim Hill Reacts To will.i.am Wondering Why Black…
 3 days ago
01.05.21
Photos
Close