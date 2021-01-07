'This Is Domestic Terrorism': Meghan Mccain , Cardi B And More React To Capitol Riot

Many celebrities spoke out after seeing rioters storm the White House on Wednesday (January 6th). Cardi B: “The irony is pretty funny, weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?…… Let me just watch.” She later asked that her followers stay inside and stay safe. “This desperate ‘man’ and his silly sheep,” wrote Issa Rae. “Embarrassing.”

“This is domestic terrorism,” wrote “The View” host Meghan McCain. “Stop calling it protesting.” P!nk tweeted that she was “ashamed of what is happening.” Mark Ruffalo, Amber Tamblyn, and Anita Baker called for the enactment of the 25th Amendment.

Maria Shriver tweeted to Ivanka Trump, “Get your father on TV and tell him to say stop,” she wrote. “You own this. You should be ashamed.”

What were your thoughts as you saw people storming inside the White House? Should there be consciences for those who unlawfully entered into lawmakers’ office.

