Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir Carter

2021 has kicked off with a bang, besides the fact that we are getting a new President, Beyoncé also blessed the world with a rare glimpse of her 3-year old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

In the early hours on Saturday (Jan 2), Beyoncé shared a recap of 2020 sharing the highs, lows, and in between, giving an intimate peek into the superstar’s life during the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the four-minute video posted on Instagram, the “Black as King” creator shows a few moments pre-pandemic, including the Roc Nation Brunch and Grammy parties, before cutting to the moment when the world seemingly froze due to the rapid spread of the pandemic. While Queen Bey showcasing the phenomenal philanthropy she showed during the ongoing crisis, it was the clip of her adorable twins riding around on a golf cart, as the twins bopped along to her chart-topping “Savage” remix track with Megan Thee Stallion that stole the hearts of her fans.

In the short clip, Beyoncé is sitting with Sir on her lap, as she asks Rumi, “How did you feel about summer this year? Did you have a good summer?” Rumi, sporting a big pink bow in her hair, simply responds with a big smile.