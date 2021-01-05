As Grammy Voting Closes , Let's Guess How Many Grammys Beyonce Will Win From Her 9 Nominations

Beyonce stands to have a big night at this year’s Grammys. The “Black Parade” singer is nominated for nine Grammys and winning as few as four of them could push her ahead of Alison Krauss, who is the current female with the most Grammys, and Quincy Jones, who is the living artist with the most Grammys.

In the event that Beyonce wins as many as eight Grammys, she would surpass classical composer, Sir Georg Solti, as the artist with the most Grammys ever. Billboard is predicting that Beyonce would win five awards, for best video for “Brown Skin Girl,” Best Rap Performance for “Savage,” Best R&B Song for “Black Parade,” and even Record of the Year with “Savage.”

Do you agree with Billboard’s predictions? How many Grammys do you think Beyonce will win this year?

See story here