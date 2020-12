KISS FM is saying goodbye to 2020 and hello to the New Year! Tune in to KISS FM on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day for the Kiss NYE Mix with some of your favorite DJ’s! The KISS NYE Mix is brought to you by Shoe Crazy Wine (@shoecrazywine). This Holiday Season include Shoe Crazy Wine as part of your celebrations. Be safe and Drink responsibly!

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: