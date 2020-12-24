CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Ashanti Recovering From COVID-19, Mom Released From Hospital

ABC's "To Tell The Truth" - Season Five

Source: Eric McCandless / Getty

Ashanti gave fans a little health update on Christmas Eve after the “Rain On Me” tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

“Hey yall just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your thoughts and prayers,” she wrote on Thursday (December 24). “I’ve gotten so many calls, texts, emails and DM‘s checking in on me and my family and I’m super grateful for that. I’m feeling much better…”

She added, “Thanking God that my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well. Needless to say this will be a very different Christmas.. but still filled with gratitude and love. Thanks Bink for dropping off the herbal tea’s.”

Ashanti revealed on December 12, the day of her Verzuz celebration with Keyshia Cole she had contracted COVID-19 but her latest update proves how serious the battle was within her family. The Verzuz was moved to January 9 and the company called an audible to have hip-hop legends Too Short and E-40 take part instead.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” the singer wrote on Instagram earlier this month. There was an attempt on her end to have the Verzuz return to its original pandemic format of two artists in separate areas but the idea ultimately didn’t pan out.

RELATED: Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)

Ashanti Recovering From COVID-19, Mom Released From Hospital  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Trump Supporter Kanye West Releases ‘EMMANUEL’, Celebrates Birth…
 20 hours ago
12.26.20
‘Tis The Season: Vanessa Bryant Gifts Kim Kardashian…
 20 hours ago
12.26.20
Solange Gives 90’s Vibes In Her Feature With…
 2 days ago
12.26.20
The White House To Get Proper Disinfection After…
 3 days ago
12.24.20
Channy Thomas’ Pretty Periods Subscription Box Is Changing…
 3 days ago
12.24.20
Garcelle Beauvais Talks Her New Lifestyle Brand ‘Garcelle…
 3 days ago
12.24.20
Jamar Mackey: Innocent Black Man Falsely Cuffed In…
 4 days ago
12.23.20
Big Assist: Steph & Ayesha Curry Will Donate…
 4 days ago
12.23.20
Regina King Taught Her Son The Age-Old Remedy…
 4 days ago
12.23.20
KeKe Palmer Reveals Tyler Perry Offered To Pay…
 4 days ago
12.23.20
Barack Obama Shares 2020 Playlist, Includes Lil Baby,…
 6 days ago
12.21.20
True Crime Miniseries On Rick James In Development
 1 week ago
12.21.20
Undercover Cheer: Peruvian Cops Dress As Santa &…
 1 week ago
12.18.20
Leonard Roberts Details Toxic Environment, Lack Of Diversity…
 1 week ago
12.18.20
Photos
Close