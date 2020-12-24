CLOSE
Patrice Covington Opens Up About Her New Role In An Aretha Franklin Series [VIDEO]

via GospelGoodies.com:

Patrice Covington’s gifts spread wide. She’s not only flourished on Broadway, but in the music studio and on the big screen, too.

Having just wrapped up filming for her role as Emma Franklin (Aretha Franklin’s sister) in NatGeo’s anthology series, Genius: Aretha, Covington took time out to sit down with us and chat about what this season looks like for her. It includes a unique and soulful rendition of a Christmas classic: “My Favorite Things!”

In our interview below, Patrice Covington discusses what inspired her to release a holiday tune, her favorite Christmas memories, her transition from the stage to the studio and what we can expect from the new Aretha series.

Watch:

Patrice Covington Opens Up About Her New Role In An Aretha Franklin Series [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
