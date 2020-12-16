Quarantine Style: Elevate Your Fashion Game With These 5 Black-Owned Brands

We are about to step into another season of the unknown. There is a high possibility that the world will shut down for a few months, leaving us quarantined at home with technology as our main mode of human connection. In other words, get ready to zoom, FaceTime, and Google Duo your life away for the next few months.

The new normal of virtually connecting with people can make us very lazy in the style department. I’ve resorted to keeping my camera off during Zoom meetings so nobody can see my raggedy twist-outs and ripped T-shirt. Despite my disheveled home look, there is value in putting effort into your appearance when you have to hop on camera.

As most of us are prep for another season of working from the comforts of our home, we still want to represent ourselves in a stylish way. If you need some gear to make yourself look presentable for those virtual meet ups, check out these 5 Black-owned brands that will elevate your accessory game.

Shop Fe Line Headwraps

Sis, by no means do you have to take down your twist-out. Prep for that meeting or zoom family time with a beautiful head wrap by Shop Fe Line. The brand has an array of fun, colorful wraps that make a statement all by itself.

Zuna Eyewear Boutique

Whether it’s for style or prescription, the right set of frames will dress your face up. Zuna Eyewear Boutique has a wide range of funky, bold glasses that will take your style to another level. For those days where the skin is bare, and you’re not in the mood for concealer, give these frames a try.

Wild Child Dzigns

Express yourself with these unique tribal printed earrings by Wild Child Dzigns. With the focus being on your face, you can’t go wrong with fun accessories that compensate for your sweatpants and fuzzy slippers.

Nirvana Wild

If you’re obsessed with crystals and their healing energies, then this gorgeous Rose Quartz lariat may speak to you. It definitely speaks to me! Carry some loving energy right between your throat and your heart chakra with this beautiful, powerful necklace.

Steuben Closet

Messy hair? No problem! Go ahead and tuck all of that hair under a Vintage Initial Beret from Stueben Closet. You can customize your hat to feature your initial or the initial of your brand. It’s a vibe!

